new journey.jpg
mike@forensicphotog.com

On Sunday, Nov. 27, the congregation at New Journey Lutheran Church gathered in its usual church attire, only this week, masks were mandatory for in-person worship.

Earlier this year, New Journey created a council policy on COVID-related decisions about holding in-person services. The church anchored its masking policy decisions to the Maricopa County COVID-19 data website, which recently determined the Fountain Hills community COVID-19 level was set to “medium.”