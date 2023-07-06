New Journey.jpg

New Journey Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Fountain Hills packed 200 lunches on Monday, June 26, in the first of three scheduled packs for Phoenix’s Grace Lutheran Church’s in the City Heat Respite program. In a new initiative, New Journey will add 15 additional lunches per future sessions for the Interfaith Homeless Emergency Housing Program (I-HELP) at the nearby City of Grace Church.

I-HELP is expanding into the Phoenix area to support persons experiencing episodic homelessness on a path that returns them to housing. According to a press release, the 2023 events are also “pack and learn” sessions, allowing volunteers to gain better understanding about food and housing needs in the community as well as across the valley.