New Journey Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Fountain Hills packed 200 lunches on Monday, June 26, in the first of three scheduled packs for Phoenix’s Grace Lutheran Church’s in the City Heat Respite program. In a new initiative, New Journey will add 15 additional lunches per future sessions for the Interfaith Homeless Emergency Housing Program (I-HELP) at the nearby City of Grace Church.
I-HELP is expanding into the Phoenix area to support persons experiencing episodic homelessness on a path that returns them to housing. According to a press release, the 2023 events are also “pack and learn” sessions, allowing volunteers to gain better understanding about food and housing needs in the community as well as across the valley.
On June 26, Ally Rahn, assistant director of Extended Hands Food Bank (EHFB), joined the session to discuss food scarcity in Fountain Hills and the work EHFB sustains in the Town of Fountain Hills. Rahn noted that Extended Hands, which serves Fountain Hills, the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, North Mesa and East Scottsdale, has seen increasing numbers of families coming to the food bank for assistance.
On Tuesday, July 11, staff members of the Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest, Braden Biggs and Angel George, will provide a brief update on I-HELP services and volunteer opportunities.
On Sunday, July 23, the Director of the Lutheran Advocacy Ministry Arizona (LAMAz.org), Solveig Muus, will speak at New Journey Lutheran’s 10 a.m. worship service, setting the stage for the July 24 pack and opportunities to put voices of faith into the public square in support of policies affecting hunger.
“New Journey Lutheran is committed to feeding hungry people and prioritizes programs like lunch packing in the summer months, New Journey Pastor, Reverend Elizabeth Gallen said. “Our efforts to reduce hunger fit within our Grand Canyon Synod’s recently supported resolution encouraging congregations to financially support local hunger ministries, increase awareness of hunger and poverty issues, and increase opportunities to financially support the work of ELCA World Hunger. New Journey’s consistent and long-standing work in these areas is significant and ongoing.”
New Journey welcomes any Fountain Hills volunteers who wish to join the lunch packs on the dates noted, being held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at 16748 E. Parkview Ave.