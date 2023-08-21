Lutheran Church

Solveig Muus, director of Lutheran Advocacy Ministry Arizona (LAMA), spoke to members of New Journey Lutheran Church last month.(Submitted photo)

On Sunday, July 24, New Journey Lutheran Church hosted as guest preacher and fellowship discussant, Solveig Muus, director of Lutheran Advocacy Ministry Arizona (LAMA), the advocacy arm of the Grand Canyon Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

According to New Journey church member and leader of the Church Social Ministry Team, Kristine Bartanen, LAMA’s purpose is to speak up for justice in the areas of hunger, poverty and the environment and particularly for those whose voices often go unheard.