On Sunday, July 24, New Journey Lutheran Church hosted as guest preacher and fellowship discussant, Solveig Muus, director of Lutheran Advocacy Ministry Arizona (LAMA), the advocacy arm of the Grand Canyon Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
According to New Journey church member and leader of the Church Social Ministry Team, Kristine Bartanen, LAMA’s purpose is to speak up for justice in the areas of hunger, poverty and the environment and particularly for those whose voices often go unheard.
In her first visit to New Journey, Muus explained LAMA’s role in connecting people and organizations across faith affiliations who are working for common goals. Local organizations include Arizona Hunger Leaders Network, Arizona Food Systems Network, Arizona Food Banks Network and Arizona Faith Network. Muus also explained Arizona’s distinctive “Request to Speak” option for input on bills before the state legislature and encouraged participation in the annual Lutheran Day at the legislature.
Subsequently, as part of New Journey’s third heat respite lunch pack this summer, 22 members completed an “offering of letters” as part of Bread for the World’s ongoing campaign in support of the fall 2023 reauthorization of the U.S. Farm Bill.
“Letters were sent to Senators Kelly and Sinema, and to Representative Schweikert to encourage their support of key components of this important, five-year legislation that supports such key programs as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Emergency Food Assistance Program, and Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations,” Bartanen said.
For more information about the Lutheran Advocacy Ministry Arizona, visit LAMAz.org.
