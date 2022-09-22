On Sunday, Sept. 11, New Journey Lutheran Church and four partner Northeast Valley Consortium churches chose foster children as the focus of service projects for “God’s Work – Our Hands” Sunday.

Congregations in Fountain Hills, Scottsdale and Carefree packed personal hygiene kits for Arizona Helping Hands, Arizona’s leading provider of necessities to young children, teens and infants who are making transitions to foster care or among foster care placements.