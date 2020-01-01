On Saturday, Jan. 4, at 5 p.m. New Journey Lutheran Church (ELCA) will offer a second weekly worship service.
The Saturday evening worship will be offered from January to March.
“We want to have two different times and styles of worship for people who want to pause, pay attention to their spirits, connect with God and each other,” said Pastor Adele Resmer.
Saturday evening worship will be more contemplative in style, integrating meditation, Scripture, other readings and a variety of music. The Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. will continue to be a spoken liturgy with hymn singing. Holy Communion will be served at both services.
A unique aspect of the Saturday evening worship will be service in the community. There will be worship on the first three Saturdays of each month. On the fourth Saturday, worshippers will meet to pray together and then will be involved in a service activity in the community.
“New Journey has a long tradition of engaging in service,” said Shirley Lundeen, who has been at the center of the congregation’s ministry of service. “It’s a natural to link worship and service together in this way.”
New Journey is located at 16748 Parkview Ave.