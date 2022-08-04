New Journey.JPG

Volunteers at New Journey Lutheran Church on Monday, July 25, packed another 200 lunches for the Grace in the City heat respite program. Grace Lutheran supports persons experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations in downtown Phoenix. The next lunch packing will be on Aug. 8 at 9 a.m.

The summer lunch packing program at New Journey has been coordinated for many years by long-time Fountain Hills residents Harry and Sharon Vaughn. The program is supported in part by a Thrivent grant. New Journey's pastor, Rev. Elizabeth Gallen, also volunteers for the Grace in the City program as guest chaplain on selected dates.