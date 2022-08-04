Volunteers at New Journey Lutheran Church on Monday, July 25, packed another 200 lunches for the Grace in the City heat respite program. Grace Lutheran supports persons experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations in downtown Phoenix. The next lunch packing will be on Aug. 8 at 9 a.m.
The summer lunch packing program at New Journey has been coordinated for many years by long-time Fountain Hills residents Harry and Sharon Vaughn. The program is supported in part by a Thrivent grant. New Journey's pastor, Rev. Elizabeth Gallen, also volunteers for the Grace in the City program as guest chaplain on selected dates.
At New Journey's July 8 packing, volunteers learned more about systemic hunger issues as well as major legislation that helps to address national hunger such as the (now lapsed) Child Tax Credit and the U.S. Farm Bill, which includes the SNAP (food stamps) program and is due for reconsideration in 2023.
At the July 25 packing event, volunteers brought travel snacks to bolster Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest's support to asylum seekers arriving in Phoenix. These are persons going through legal processes for entry into the U.S. who often arrive with few to no immediate resources, including food.
On Aug. 8, volunteers will learn more about local hunger issues in Fountain Hills, with guests from Extended Hands Food Bank (EHFB). As part of the church’s commitment to faith-in-action, New Journey supports EHFB on an ongoing basis.
In addition, New Journey invites community partners to save the date for the return of Food for Kidz on March 2, 2023, at the Community Center. More details and calls for support and volunteers will be provided this fall.