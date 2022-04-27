May 5 is the National Day of Prayer (NDOP). In conjunction with the 2022 NDOP, Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association (FHCMA) is hosting 24 hours of continuous prayer, including several prayer events/activities that run from Wednesday, May 4, to Thursday, May 5.
The theme for 2022 NDOP is “Exalt the Lord, who has established us.”
The Bible scripture is Colossians 2: 6-7, “As ye have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk ye in him: Rooted and built up in him, and stablished in the faith, as ye have been taught, abounding therein with thanksgiving.”
The activities will commence at 5 p.m. on Wednesday with 24 hours of prayer hosted by Scottsdale Bible Church, 15202 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Attendees are welcome to register online to indicate which hour(s) they will be present for prayer. For a link to register, email fhcma@yahoo.com or call 480-612-8835.
On Thursday, from 8 to 9 a.m., the 4-Corners Prayer will be held at four separate locations and is meant to attract the local Fountain Hills community to pray over the Verde River Valley area including Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and the local Reservation, according to a press release of the event. All four locations will pray “over the land” simultaneously and continue until 5 p.m. the following day.
The four locations are Desert Creek Fellowship, 15024 N. Ivory Dr., Fountain Hills; Reigning Grace Ranch, 28614 N. 172nd St. in Verde; Adero Canyon Trailhead in Fountain Hills; and Eagle View RV Resort in Fort McDowell.
Following the 4-Corners Prayer, participants are welcome to meet at Fountain Park Amphitheater at 9:30 a.m. for a prayer walk around the Fountain or a prayer hike on the overlook trail where attendees will pray over the Fort McDowell Reservation.
A prayer at the flagpole at Town Hall will follow at 12 p.m. on Thursday. Then, at 6 p.m., the main prayer meeting and celebration hosted by First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills will bring the day to a close.
“I hope you will take part in one or all, or simply pray at home,” says Rend Dr. Cathy Northup, senior pastor at Community Church of the Verdes. She will be at Reigning Grace Ranch from 8 to 9 a.m. on Thursday to lead attendees in prayer.
The FHCMA is an association of pastors who hold to the essential beliefs and teaching of Christianity which are found in the Holy Scriptures, expressed by Apostle’s Creed.