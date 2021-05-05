Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association is presenting observances for the annual National Day of Prayer tomorrow, Thursday, May 6.
North Chapel is hosting a 24-hour “prayer-a-thon” as part of the area observance of NDOP. The prayer-a-thon begins today, Wednesday, May 5, at 5 p.m. through tomorrow, ending at 5 p.m.
Worshipers may want to join in the “Four Corners Prayer,” an event to be held at four different locations on Thursday. The event is meant to attract the Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association community to pray over the Verde River Valley areas, including Fountain Hills and the Verdes and Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.
The Four Corners Prayer takes place from 8 to 9:15 a.m. The four locations are East – Desert Creek Fellowship, 15024 N. Ivory Drive, in Fountain Hills; North – A+ Reigning Grace Ranch, 28614 N. 172nd St. in Rio Verde; West – Adero Canyon Trailhead in Fountain Hills; and South -- EagleView RV Resort (Fort McDowell).
All four locations will pray “over the land” simultaneously.
After praying and fasting through the night, some worshipers may join others on a Fountain Prayer Walk/Hike 2021 to coincide with the National Day of Prayer.
Weather permitting, those interested can meet at the amphitheater at Fountain Park from 9:30 to 11 a.m. to pray while walking around the Fountain or hiking the Overlook Trail.
An observance at Town Hall will be held at the flagpole at noon Thursday.
The final event of NDOP is set for 6 p.m. at Fountain Hills First Baptist Church, 12015 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association is presenting the event. The First Baptist Church worship team will lead the worship program.
Member pastors will lead the congregation in prayer for seven centers of influence that shape culture and society, which are stated as family, church, workplace, education, military, government and art, media and entertainment. Congregants will gather in small groups to pray together for the prayer points.
The National Day of Prayer mission states, “We provide an opportunity to emphasize engaging, equipping and encouraging effective, fervent prayer in church congregations across the nation.”
National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and was signed into law by then-President Harry S Truman.