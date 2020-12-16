The Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Celebration Singers will present a worship experience of scripture and song on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 9 a.m.
The story of the fall of humanity, the promise of the Messiah, and the birth of Jesus will be read and sung in madrigal style by a lovely women’s quartet, along with nine other singers who will perform the soprano, alto, tenor and bass arrangements.
Attendees will hear the compositions of 16th century composers Orlando Gibbons, Giles Farnaby and Girolamo Conversi. Debbie Fisher directs the Celebration Singers, generally 30 voices this time of year. Dorothy Parris will provide accompaniment on the piano.
The in-person service will be held at 9 a.m. at FHPC, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., with adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The service is available online, live and for replay, at fhpresbyterian.info. For more information, call 480-837-1763.