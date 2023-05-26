Joy Christian.jpg

JOY Community Christian Church is hosting a movie night on Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m.

“Fireproof” tells the story of Capt. Caleb Holt, whose job is to rescue others from burning buildings. At work, Holt lives by the old firefighter’s adage: Never leave your partner behind. At home, in the cooling embers of his marriage, he lives by his own rules.