Joy Christian Community Church is hosting a movie night on Saturday, June 25, at 7 p.m. Based on Lee Strobel's bestselling book of the same name, “The Case for Christ” is a dramatic and heartfelt telling of Strobel’s compelling journey.
In 1980, Lee Strobel's award-winning investigative reporting earned him a promotion to legal editor at Chicago Tribune. Despite his career success, things at home weren't going nearly as well. His wife Leslie's newfound faith in Christ compels Strobel to utilize his journalistic and legal training to disprove the claims of Christianity, pitting his resolute atheism against her growing faith. After completing a thorough investigation for almost two years, he finds the historical evidence for Jesus, and then finds a new faith in Christ.
JOY Christian Community Church is located at 13430 N. Saguaro Blvd. The movie is free, along with popcorn and soft drinks. More information can be found at JoyChurchAZ.com.All are welcome to attend.