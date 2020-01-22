Friday, Jan. 31, JOY Christian Community Church will host a movie night for the film, “Breakthrough.”
“Breakthrough” isbased on the inspiring true story of one mother’s unfaltering love, faith and prayer in the face of impossible odds.
When her 14-year-old son drowns in an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But Joyce, his mother, refuses to give up. Her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John’s recovery, even in the face of every case history and scientific prediction.
There is no cost for admission and popcorn and soda will be provided.