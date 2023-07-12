Liberian missionaries Shelle and Jim English recently visited Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church to share information about their latest endeavors.
In 2022, the couple left Arizona and moved to Monrovia, Liberia, to work with Dakar Academy in
Senegal and establish a co-op school in Monrovia.The school presently has three teachers to teach 27 kindergartens through eighth grade students. The students hail from a total of 10 countries.
The school has three classrooms, three bathrooms and a library. Children attend church chapel weekly.Three mission organizations, Samaritan's Purse, Mission Aviation Fellowship and Sudan Interior Missions are all housed in the same compound as the school.
According to a press release, Dakar Academy Co-op school enables missionary families to continue to serve Monrovia with hospital, dental and aviation services. Without educational opportunity for their children, the missionaries would have to leave the area to find educational resources, the release said.
Shelle and Jim English are one of several mission leaders that Shepherd of the Hills supports through the world.
