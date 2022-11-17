On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills will host the annual Community Thanksgiving Service sponsored by the Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association (FHCMA).
The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. rather than the previously reported time of 7 p.m. There is a welcome from Pastor Keith Pavia of Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills. After an opening prayer by JOY Christian Community Church Pastor Clayton Wilfer, scripture readings will be read by Pastor Rod Warembourg of Desert Creek Fellowship.
Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Pastor Bill Good will give the sermon for the Thanksgiving service.
FHCMA will then administer a special offering for the Good Samaritan Fund to help residents who are going through challenging times. Pastor Tony Pierce of Cornerstone Family Church will conduct this portion of the service, and a closing prayer will be given by Pastor Bobby Brewer of Reigning Grace Ranch. To begin the season of giving, the community is invited to attend this Thanksgiving service held at Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills, 15555 E. Bainbridge Ave.
The FHCMA is an association of pastors who hold to the essential beliefs and teaching of Christianity which are found in the Holy Scriptures, expressed by the Apostle's Creed. The FHCMA stands and works together for the sake of Jesus Christ and his gospel. For more information, visit fountainhillscma.org.