On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills will host the annual Community Thanksgiving Service sponsored by the Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association (FHCMA).

The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. rather than the previously reported time of 7 p.m. There is a welcome from Pastor Keith Pavia of Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills. After an opening prayer by JOY Christian Community Church Pastor Clayton Wilfer, scripture readings will be read by Pastor Rod Warembourg of Desert Creek Fellowship.