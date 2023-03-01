In recognition of its 10th anniversary as a “Reconciling Church” (open and affirming of the LGBTQIA+ community), The Fountains welcomes Bishop Karen Oliveto as a guest speaker on Sunday morning, March 5, at 9:30 a.m.
Consecrated in 2016 as the first openly lesbian Bishop in the United Methodist denomination, Rev. Dr. Oliveto has been at the forefront of advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights both within the church and in society at large.
Currently serving as the episcopal leader of the Mountain Sky area of the United Methodist Church, Oliveto was elected after serving as the first woman pastor of the 12,000-member Glide Memorial United Methodist Church in San Francisco.
Oliveto earned her master’s degrees in divinity and philosophy and a Ph.D. in sociology of religion, She has also served as a dean and professor at the Pacific School of Religion, Drew University and Brite Divinity School. She is the author of multiple books including, “Our Strangely Warmed Hearts: Coming Out into God's Call.”
Sunday morning’s celebration will also feature music performed by prolific Colorado-based composer, Amanda Udis-Kessler, including the premier of new music written for the Reconciling anniversary.
“Our society is at a crossroads. And as Jesus modeled an attitude of welcoming all people to the table, embracing the values of diversity and inclusivity are at the heart of our call as people of faith,” The Fountains’ Pastor Rev. David Felten said. “That’s one of the reasons why The Fountains has chosen to be publicly welcoming and affirming of our LGBTQIA+ neighbors and why we’re so excited to have Bishop Oliveto with us to celebrate that continued mission.”
The Fountains’ Sunday celebration will be at 9:30 a.m. at 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Light refreshments and a Q&A session with Oliveto will follow. Childcare is provided. For more information, visit weputlovefirst.org, its Facebook page @thefountainsumc or call 480-837-7627.