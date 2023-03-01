In recognition of its 10th anniversary as a “Reconciling Church” (open and affirming of the LGBTQIA+ community), The Fountains welcomes Bishop Karen Oliveto as a guest speaker on Sunday morning, March 5, at 9:30 a.m.

Consecrated in 2016 as the first openly lesbian Bishop in the United Methodist denomination, Rev. Dr. Oliveto has been at the forefront of advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights both within the church and in society at large.