If one’s Holy Week and Easter don’t include peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, bonfires and grilled fish for communion, then one obviously has never been to The Fountains.

“In an effort to reclaim the meaning of what have otherwise become rote observances of some of the most important celebrations of Christianity, The Fountains continues to embrace the practices and rituals of the ancient Christian church before creeds, medieval piety, and Fundamentalist guilt obscured the true meanings of the season,” reads a press release from the church.