The Fountains

 The Fountains became a reconciling congregation in 2013 by refusing to exclude or punish LGBTQ+ people. (Photo courtesy of thefountainsumc.org)

In a recent report by the United Methodist News Service, one-fifth of U.S. churches in the United Methodist congregations – over 6,000 churches – have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church (UMC) on disagreements regarding theology and the church’s longstanding stance on sexuality.

Those figures became known following the church’s regular meetings in June, known as Annual Conferences.