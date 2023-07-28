In a recent report by the United Methodist News Service, one-fifth of U.S. churches in the United Methodist congregations – over 6,000 churches – have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church (UMC) on disagreements regarding theology and the church’s longstanding stance on sexuality.
Those figures became known following the church’s regular meetings in June, known as Annual Conferences.
According to the United Methodist Book of Discipline, “homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching,” and “ceremonies that celebrate homosexual unions shall not be conducted by our ministers and shall not be conducted in our churches.”
Last May, the newly formed Global Methodist Church (GMB) was established, setting itself apart from UMC by upholding traditional, conservative theology, especially when it comes to marriage and sexuality. Many churches that are disaffiliating are joining GMB, which already encompasses 15 conferences around the U.S. along with international leadership in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Russia, Spain and the Philippines.
“We pray blessing upon the United Methodist Church even though we have serious disagreements with who they say that they’re going to be,” GMB’s Chief Executive Officer, Rev. Keith Boyette said.
Boyette said conflict within the church has existed for 50 years on whether to follow the teachings of the Bible or accommodate the culture in which it finds itself.
According to the report, the majority of disaffiliations are in the South and Midwest U.S., with the largest number of disaffiliations in the Kentucky, North Alabama, Indiana, Texas and North Carolina Conferences, each losing over 300 congregations.
“Geographically and culturally, there are just some differences that are hard to overcome,” The Fountains UMC Pastor Rev. David Felten said.
Felten has been outspoken against issues within the Book of Discipline, practicing “noncompliance” by performing same-sex marriages and supporting the ordination of LBGTQ+ clergy for several years.
This year, The Fountains celebrates 10 years since voting to become a “reconciling congregation” by refusing to exclude or punish LGBTQ+ people. In 2015, the Desert Southwest Conference (which includes The Fountains) became a “nonconforming conference,” and is one of only four UMC conferences that have no disaffiliation according to the report.
“Basically all of the churches west of the Rockies have consciously decided to practice noncompliance,” Felten said. “We are very pro-rational thought and science and LGBTQ people and interfaith.”
Along with other churches that have become reconciling congregations, Felten says The Fountains is trying to be an outspoken example of acceptance.
“With the rising divisiveness in our country and the prejudice against people who are different, it’s all the more important for there to be a place where people know that they are accepted for who they are and loved and are beloved children of God,” Felten said.
As more UMC churches disaffiliate every week, both denominational bodies become leaner in their approach to theology and what it means to be a Christian.
“It is our prayer that as we move forward, because [the Global Methodist Church] has chosen to go one direction and the United Methodist Church has chosen to go another direction, that this kind of conflict will no longer exist and both resulting bodies will be more effective in their missions,” Boyette said.