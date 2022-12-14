Chabad of Fountain Hills will ignite a 12-foot Chanukah menorah erected on the Avenue of the Fountains across from the Chabad Edelman Jewish Center followed by a community-wide celebration on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4:30 p.m., the first night of the eight-day holiday. The ceremony, organized by Chabad, will feature music, dreidels, gelt, crafts for kids, potato latkes and holiday doughnuts.

This year’s Chanukah campaign comes amid growing awareness of Chabad indelible impact on Jewish life. Pew Research Center’s 2020 survey of Jewish Americans revealed that 38% of all American Jews have participated in Chabad activities and services, of whom more than 75% do not identify as Orthodox.