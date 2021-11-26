The Fountains United Methodist Church and the Kadampa Buddhist Meditation Center of Phoenix are partnering to offer a series of introductory meditation classes in Fountain Hills.
Classes will be held Wednesdays in December from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Fountains, 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Taught by Buddhist monk and teacher Gen Kelsang Tabkay, the classes will focus on developing profound peace with patience.
The series will explore practical ways to meditate on patience with the goal of letting go of anger, self-hatred and stress. Participants will be guided in how to deconstruct the causes of an un-peaceful mind and learn to transform one’s mental states into the causes of authentic peace. Each class will include a guided meditation and practical teaching on developing a peaceful state of mind.
“We’re excited to renew our partnership with the Kadampa Meditation Center as part of our commitment to Interfaith understanding and the broadening of the spiritual practices available to us on our spiritual journeys,” said Fountains Pastor Rev. David Felten.
“The season of Advent and its focus on peace and ‘light in the darkness’ is a perfect time to hone the kind of meditation skills Gen Kelsang Tabkay will be teaching.”
In-person classes are $10 per week. Themes include “The Faults of Anger” (Dec. 1), “What is Real Patience?” (Dec. 8), and “Getting Distance, Getting Insight” (Dec. 15). Social Distancing and mask protocols will be observed.
For more information, visit weputlovefirst.org, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or call 480-837-7627.