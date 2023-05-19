As the school year ends, local churches are gearing up to host vacation Bible school (VBS) for kids throughout the community. To help make VBS a success, all churches are calling on volunteers to help facilitate their VBS programs for anyone looking to help or fulfill volunteer hours.
Below is a schedule of area VBS programs. Church contact information is provided for those who are interested in registering their children and for volunteers willing to lend a hand.
*SBC Fountain Hills, June 19-23, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Enrolling Kindergarten through fourth grade. Registration closes June 12. Contact bellis@scottsdalebible.com or call 928-362-0204.
*Church of the Ascension, June 26-30, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Enrolling Kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration closes June 9. Contact Parish Office at 480-837-1066 or visit vbspro.events/p/events/c175a8.
*Cornerstone Family Church, June 4-8, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Enrolling age four through fifth grade. Contact office@cfcfh.org.
*Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills, July 24-27, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Enrolling Kindergarten through sixth grade. Contact Christ’s Church at 480-837-3121 or visit christschurch.online.