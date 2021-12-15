Christmas is coming, and the goose is getting fat.
And plans are underway for Christmas Eve and Day services at local churches. A good number of the local houses of worship will celebrate with candlelight services on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24. Some also have services scheduled for Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and will return to regular worship on Sunday, Dec. 26. All services are open to the public.
The following are times and dates for holiday services at these local churches:
Anglican Church of the Atonement, Holy Communion Mass, 7 p.m. Dec. 24; Holy Communion Mass, 10 a.m., Dec. 25.
Calvary Chapel, Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m.
Church of the Ascension, Christmas Liturgies: Christmas Eve, 4 p.m. in the church; 4:10 p.m. in the hall; 6 and 10 p.m. in the church. Christmas Day, 8 and 10 a.m. in the church; no 5 p.m. Vigil Mass Christmas Day. Feast of the Holy Family, Sunday, Dec. 26, Mass at 8 and 10 a.m.
Community Church of the Verdes, Christmas Eve service, 9-10 p.m.
Desert Creek Fellowship, Christmas Eve candlelight service, 5:30 p.m.
First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills, “The Thrill of Hope – The Weary World Rejoices, Sunday, Dec. 19, 10:30 a.m.; Christmas Eve candlelight service, 5 p.m.
Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, Christmas Eve service, 5:30 p.m.
The Fountains, A United Methodist Church,
Generation Church, Christmas Eve services, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Joy Christian Community Church, Christmas Eve candlelight service, 5:30 p.m.
New Journey Lutheran Church, Blue Christmas, Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m. Advent services each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. through Dec. 22.
SBC Fountain Hills campus (North Chapel), Dec. 23, 6 p.m.; Christmas Even, 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m.
St. Dominic Mission, Christmas Day mass, 9-10 a.m. and 9-11 a.m. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Christmas Eve services, 4 and 7 p.m.; Christmas Day service. 10 a.m. Dec. 26, 8:30 a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church, Christmas Eve services, 5 and 7 p.m.
All local churches were contacted to get the information about the services, but not all responded. Check with individual churches if they are not listed here.