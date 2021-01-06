The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on every aspect of life as we know it, and church and religion are no exceptions. But for many in the religious community, the challenges of 2020 only helped strengthen their faith and ushered churches into the 21st century.
With much of the country going into lockdown in March, churches in Fountain Hills and across the globe had to find new ways of connecting with their parishioners in a safe manner. For many churches, the answer was going online.
“We had a strange but amazing year. We started out in March with an online only service for eight weeks and people joined in and made it amazing,” Keith Pavia, Lead Pastor of Christ Church of Fountain Hills, said. “After we opened our doors on May 17, we have had about 50 percent of the congregation back live and we grew with our video venue as well. The people that came back had great passion and you could really feel the power during the weekend services.
“Again, the people online were a great support and our desire to grow and support also grew. Taking over the lead pastor job in February and after all the challenges in 2020, I have to say this has been my favorite and most fulfilling year of my 15 years in ministry.”
Many pastors in town admit that, while moving services online came with its fair share of challenges, it was about time that churches try to reach new people with technology.
“In the early days of the quarantine the pastors of the Town’s Ministerial Association met by Zoom to discuss how they could stay connected with members, administer communion, baptisms, Bible studies, etc.,” Dr. Bobby Brewer, lead pastor of North Chapel Bible Church, said. “It, of course, was not without its challenges. Whereas we could meet online, there were some technical difficulties and obstacles for those who are a bit more technically challenged.
“Prior to 2020, digital ministries were mostly a supplement or even afterthought. The churches in town began to reach people digitally that we probably wouldn’t have ever connected with under the traditional model. We began to move toward digital giving, and we had to have some overdue conversations regarding why we do the things the way we do. We have seen churches not only in Fountain Hills, but across our nation pivot and adjust.”
When the government started allowing large gatherings to happen again, churches in town made sure that they did everything they could to give people a sanitized and safe place to worship in.
“We took time to do a thorough cleaning and closed off every other row in the auditorium,” Pavia said. “We also offered hand sanitizers in multiple areas for people that wanted to have that comfort as well. Other than that, [we] just beefed up our online and encouraged people to be safe and don’t do anything they are not comfortable doing.”
Going into this new year, local churches are looking to continue to spread their message of faith.
“Our vision, or mission, for this year is to build in all areas; building space for youth and growth in understanding of Truth,” Keith Pavia said. “Our mission is ‘Live the Truth’ 2021, which will push us to study the Bible and put it into practice, locking into the reality we have because of Jesus. We want to reach and give the youth a place to be comfortable and be safe to learn and grow in a positive environment. This space will also be available for all ages and groups to use for ministry that are focused on doing what they know is true.”