Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church's Ladies in Fellowship Together (LIFT) gathered for a mid-morning snack and event-planning meeting recently at Sipps Eatery in Fountain Hills.
“Though 2021 and 2022 held its challenges, we were able to still live in fellowship together at the events sponsored by LIFT,” outgoing-President Judy Konop said.
The group meets monthly for fellowship to plan community outreach programs, take field trips, hostess gala festivals and charity events, and present educational speakers.
The June 16 get-together will be a breakfast at WeKoPa Golf Club restaurant from 9 to 11 a.m.
On July 21, from 1 to 3 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will celebrate Mardi Gras Bingo in their fellowship hall. All women are invited to join in the activities.
LIFT’s vision statement is, “To support women, providing outreach in the church and the community through Faith, Fellowship and Fun.”
For more information on any LIFT events, contact the church office at 480-837-9532.