Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church’s Ladies in Fellowship Together (LIFT) hosted a high tea gathering at Crowning Glory Tea Room March 10.
The group gathered for an afternoon of sisterhood. Members enjoyed modeling their special chapeaus and fascinator hats and fancy attire.
All local women and their friends are invited to participate in monthly LIFT events. LIFT’s vision is to support women and to provide outreach in the church and the community through faith, fellowship and fun.
Activities include outings to theaters, cultural and art venues in the valley, educational and spiritual presentations and community outreach projects.
Contact Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church for more information, 480-837-9532. The church is located at the corner of El Lago and Fountain Hills boulevards.