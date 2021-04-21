Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church’s Ladies in Fellowship Together (LIFT) surprised members of the Navajo Evangelical Lutheran Mission (NELM) at Rock Point, Ariz., with special Easter baskets.
LIFT created Easter bags containing chocolate Easter bunnies and Peeps distributed after Easter services to 100 guests at the House of Prayer at the NELM campus.
SOTH mission monies support the NELM House of Prayer, a congregation located on the campus, serving the Rock Point community as a center for spiritual learning and cultural dialog.
The church also supports the Hózhó Café on campus. The cafe serves a warm meal to residents and visitors to Rock Point and provides a place to socialize and share resources during the week.
SOTH has been giving sneakers to the students at the Navajo Christian Preparatory campus for the last 10 years. The school serves children from kindergarten through second grades.
The newest NELM project is drilling for water on the property to restore an old well. When the project is completed, the well will service the whole community.
For 65 years, Rock Point Mission has partnered with the Navajo people to serve the community to fulfill basic community needs.
Because Rock Point is more than 50 miles from the nearest NHS location, the mission clinic provides basic health care to residents who find it difficult to travel the distance to see a doctor.
Visitors and volunteers from across the U.S. are invited to come learn Navajo culture and spirituality by participating in mission projects.
Contact Pastor Kate Adelman at NELM at 928-659-4201 for visiting and contribution opportunities.