Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church’s Ladies in Fellowship Together (LIFT) gathered for lunch at DC Bar & Grill following the year-end meeting.
“As women of Christ, we can all share fellowship and fun as we develop our faith individually,” said LIFT President Judy Konop. “Though 2020-2021 held its challenges, we were able to still live in fellowship together at the events sponsored by LIFT.
“And they will know we are Christians by our love…was abundant this year. Thank you all for participating in LIFT.”
The group will reconvene in June. Future events include “Breakfast with Your Sisters,” Thursday, June 10, 9 a.m., Flapjacks, 16758 E. Glenbrook Blvd.
“Come Play Bingo and Share Books,” Thursday, July 8, 1-3 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall.