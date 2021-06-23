Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church’s Ladies in Fellowship Together (LIFT) met for breakfast recently.
The group gathered at Flapjacks et al in Fountain Hills.
President Judy Konop remarked to the group, “As women of Christ, we can share fellowship and fun. Though 2020-2021 held its challenges, we were able to still enjoy LIFT events.”
The next LIFT event is “Come Play Bingo and Share Books” Thursday, July 8. The event, which is open to new members as well as active ones, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in the Fellowship Hall.
Books will be swapped in addition to playing bingo games.