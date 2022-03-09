Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church’s Ladies in Fellowship Together (LIFT) sponsored a clothing drive for the Bread of Life Mission in Holbrook, Ariz.
Church members donated sweatpants, sweatshirts, towels, socks, shower shoes and blankets to be distributed to the residents at the emergency shelter. Members were also invited to send notes of encouragement to guests at the mission.
Bread of Life Mission is a 30-bed emergency shelter for men, women and children who are homeless, stranded or in need of a place to stay.
Weekly activities include Bible studies, substance abuse, domestic violence and anger management groups, and individualized computer classes.
Mission Executive Director Cherise Merrick explained the mission of Bread of Life is “to provide spiritual guidance and physical assistance including shelter, food and vocational training to people in need, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, to help them recognize and deal with their problems in a life changing manner.”
Contributions can be sent to Bread of Life Mission, 885 Hermosa Drive, Holbrook Ariz., 86025, 928-524-3874.