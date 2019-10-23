The first module of the “Living the Questions 2.0” course will be offered at The Fountains beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, and continue for seven weeks.
The Fountains, a United Methodist Church, is located at 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
The theme of the first session is “Invitation to Journey.” Questions explored include how taking the Bible seriously excludes a belief in the inerrancy (or infallibility) of scripture, how creationism is not compatible with the Bible, and how embracing the conflicting Gospel portrayals of Jesus actually enriches understanding of who Jesus was and his relevance for today.
“If you’ve ever suspected that you are not getting the whole story in a more dogmatically traditional setting, then a ‘Living the Questions’ class is for you,” said Pastor David Felten.
Suggested tuition is $20. To register and receive a guide via email or mail, call the church office at 480-837-7627. Childcare is available upon request.
Upcoming topics are:
*Nov 6: Taking the Bible Seriously.
*Nov 13: Thinking Theologically.
*Nov. 20: Stories of Creation.
*Nov 27: No session because of Thanksgiving.
*Dec 4: Lives of Jesus.
*Dec 11: A Passion for Christ: Paul.
*Dec 18: Out into the World: Challenges Facing Progressive Christians.
More than 6,000 churches use “Living the Questions.” It was a bestselling book in 2012 on Amazon.
The second and third modules will be offered at a later date.