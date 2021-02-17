Today, Wednesday, Feb. 17, is the beginning of the Lenten Season.
Ash Wednesday begins the 40-day journey from the ashes of death to the resurrected life.
Prayers and the imposition of ashes will be offered to members of the Fountain Hills community who walk or drive to the New Journey Lutheran Church parking lot that day. The service will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 16748 E. Parkview Ave.
Organizers said they want to make the central part of Ash Wednesday available to everyone. Participants are asked to wear a mask and remain in the car.
Pastor Carl Mangold will be wearing a double mask, administering the ashes with a Q-Tip. He will go to each side of the car if more than one person is participating.
Walk-up participants also will be accommodated but also are asked to wear a mask.