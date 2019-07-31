Retired minister of Christ’s Church, Don Lawrence, has completed a devotional book, “Remember Jesus: 52 Communion Thoughts and Meditations.”
His latest publication – the fourth book since retiring – is offered free on Kindle Unlimited, an E-version on Amazon or $8.99 for a paperback copy.
Brief meditations or thoughts deal with the celebration of communion, also known as the Lord’s Supper, said Lawrence. Communion and Lord’s Supper are used interchangeably throughout the book.
The meditations are applicable for use during a church service, or may be a daily devotional. Lawrence said he wrote many meditations during his 34-year ministry at Christ’s Church, mostly in the days of typewriters, that were not saved.
“The ones used in the book were written in more recent years, in the computer era, and were saved in a file,” Lawrence said. “My prayer is that they will enrich others as they read them as much as they have enriched me during my writing of them.”
Most Christian Churches celebrate the Lord’s Supper, or the communion service, on a regular basis. Some do so weekly, some monthly, others on a different schedule, he noted.
“The method of serving the emblems varies from church to church. Some espouse transubstantiation (the elements of the Lord’s Supper are transformed into the actual flesh and blood of Christ, though not in appearance), others proclaim consubstantiation (the elements of the Lord’s Supper are spiritually the flesh and blood of Jesus, yet still the physical elements of the Lord’s Supper). Others believe in a more figurative or symbolic approach of the celebration emblems.”
Some churches invite congregants to come forward to be served. Others serve the congregants where they are seated, commented Lawrence.
“The methodologies of the communion service vary,” he continued. “But first and foremost, communion is all about remembering Jesus. While instituting the communion service, Jesus said, ‘Do this in remembrance of me.’ (1 Corinthians 11:25). Of that, there is no debate.”
Each of Lawrence’s books has become a family effort with his wife, Lisa, and daughters, Andrea Aberle and Michelle Lawrence, helping with editing and proofreading.
Andrea, a graphic designer, did the artwork for all books. Michelle handled publishing by taking care of the myriad of details during the uploading and coordination with Amazon to make the books accessible online.
“I’d be just another frustrated author without their help,” said Lawrence.
His previous books are “Life Lessons: 50 Daily Devotionals,” published in March 2018, and two mysteries, “Murder in a Small Town” and “Murder in a Small Town Church.”