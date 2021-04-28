An eclectic blend of songs by Stephen Schwartz are featured in the Fountain Hills Youth Theater’s production of “Godspell.”
The show runs through Sunday, May 2, at Kern Entertainment’s Outdoor Theater. Tickets are on sale now for $18 for all ages. Call 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or visit fhtaz.org to purchase.
The production is the story of Jesus’ life, with music ranging in style from pop to vaudeville. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 29, 30 and May 1, at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
Patrons may watch the production “drive-in style” in their cars or in chairs. A seating chart can be found online at fhtaz.org.
The show will be held in the theater parking lot, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Social distancing and measures for patrons’ and participants’ safety will be in place.