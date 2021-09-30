The Ladies’ Community-wide Monday Morning Bible Study is starting a new program.
“Becoming a Woman Whose God Is Enough” by Cynthia Heald will be studied.
Women from various churches in Fountain Hills and Scottsdale, as well as those without a church affiliation have been meeting since the early 1990s. They gather each Monday except on holidays from 9:15 to 11 a.m. at Fountain Hills First Baptist Church, 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd., Room 101.
According to a press release, the study will delve into characteristics of the living God as revealed in the scriptures, the barriers to finding him to be sufficient for their needs and the “mind-blowing truths” of him and his promises to those who whole-heartedly place their trust in God.
The group is a loving support group. The press release says, “We have rejoiced to see many prayers answered in amazing ways.
“We also are privileged to support a young lady from the Philippines who is now a sophomore in college studying accounting.”
The Child’s Wish Ministry, begun by one of the women and her husband more than 17 years ago, have seen more than 22 young people from deep poverty graduate from higher education, get jobs and are able to support their families and community.
The study materials’ cost, $9, is optional as members are able. The study is geared to those with little to no Biblical background as well as those who “have been growing in the Lord for years,” the press release states.
An optional prayer time follows the study from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information call Jan Hall, 480-773-2211.