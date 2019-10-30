A community-wide ladies’ non-denominational Monday Morning Bible Study will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 4 at First Baptist Church, Room 101, 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd.
The program will last through 11 a.m. with additional optional time of prayer.
Participants will delve into “If God is for Us, The Everlasting Truth of Our Great Salvation,” by Trillia J Newbell, a study on Romans 8.
Facilitator Jan Hall said the selected chapters have been one of the Bible’s most treasured. The early chapters of Romans will prepare participants for Romans 8.
Study materials are available at an optional cost of $8.
For more information, please phone Hall at 480-773-2211.
The Ladies Group has been meeting weekly since the late 1980s.