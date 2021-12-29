Celebrate the new year and Twelfth Night with a time of reflection, a hot cup of wassail and a luminaria-illuminated Labyrinth Walk at The Fountains’ classical labyrinth, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Psychologist and Advanced Veriditas Labyrinth facilitator, Dr. Robin Dilley, will offer an overview of the history and how-to’s of the labyrinth followed by a guided walk in candlelit quiet.
A labyrinth is an ancient archetypal pattern that has continued over the centuries to provide a place to reflect, look within, pray, and negotiate new paths in one’s life.
Dilley’s presentation, “Twelfth Night: A Journey of Trust,” will expand on the age-old story of three wise men following a star and explore how the power of story helps us connect, even on a meandering path, to the deep mysteries of life.
Introducing the labyrinth to individuals and groups for decades, Dilley fell in love with the labyrinths during her journey with breast cancer.
Since that time, she’s created a new arm of her psychotherapy and consulting practice, Arizona Labyrinth Connections. She conducts labyrinth workshops centering on personal and spiritual growth while specializing in cancer and healing workshops for body, soul, and spirit.
The Fountains built its first labyrinth about 12 years ago. When the new building was completed about two years ago, the membership wanted to keep the structure.
“When we built the new one, we were able to expand it about 20% larger,” according to Pastor David Felten.
The new form was built to align with the winter solstice so the sunrise is right down the entrance to the labyrinth.
Felten noted that the Labyrinth at Chartres Cathedral in Chartres, France, is one built into the floor of the chapel. Built during the Crusades, worshipers symbolically make the pilgrimage to Jerusalem.
Labyrinths can be found around the world, Felten said. He has been involved in the building of four in Arizona, including the two in Fountain Hills, as well as one in DC Ranch and at the United Methodist Church camp at the top of Mingus Mountain in Prescott National Forest.
The Jan. 5 presentation will begin on the patio outside The Fountains’ Connection Center, 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Suggested donation is $10 per person. While this is an outdoor event, social distancing and COVID protocols will be observed. Regardless of vaccination status, masks will be required to participate.
For more information, visit weputlovefirst.org, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or call 480-837-7627.