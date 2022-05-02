Every year on the first Saturday of May, people around the globe participate in World Labyrinth Day as a moving meditation for world peace and celebration of the labyrinth experience. Many “Walk as One at 1” local time to create a rolling wave of peaceful energy passing from one time zone to the next.
On May 7, a Labyrinth Walk will take place at Fountains United Methodist Church, 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., at 10 a.m.
“We’ll join over a dozen Arizona labyrinth locations and hundreds of global locations in this intentional moving mediation for peace. Bring a hat and sunscreen,” a press release of the event said.
World Labyrinth Day is an international annual event founded by The Labyrinth Society (TLS) in 2009. Ten years later, World Labyrinth Day in Educational Settings was initiated by the Australian Labyrinth Network (ALN) in 2019 in collaboration with TLS.
In 2021, TLS and ALN partnered with Veriditas and Legacy Labyrinth Project to bring together engaging events, labyrinth-based research, helpful resources and a new website dedicated to World Labyrinth Day.
In 2022, this collaboration continues with pre-World Labyrinth Day events, updated resources and the second annual Big Connection research project.
Visit worldlabyrinthday.org for more information, resources and ways to participate.