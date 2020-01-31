The Zaidy Lipskier Library is opening its doors on Feb. 9 as the first Judaic lending library in the area.
The library is dedicated in memory of a man with a passion for learning and a love for books, Rabbi Fitzy Lipskier.
Lipskier is the father of Fountain Hills Chabad Rabbi Mendy Lipskier and passed away at the young age of 45 in a motor vehicle accident.
A few years prior to his passing he dedicated his time to opening and operating a Judaic children’s library in his small town of Morristown, New Jersey.
He was a dedicated teacher at the Rabbinical College of America, a loving father of eight children and a leader of his community.
The Zaidy Lipskier library in Fountain Hills is one of many Judaic libraries in the country dedicated in his memory
The library will be a place for all in which to study, read, relax and do research.
There will be books on history, Jewish law, Talmud, Kaballah, philosophy, cooking, Hebrew, fiction, prayer and many more topics. A special section with books geared toward children and teens will be housed in a cozy corner.
Along with books, programs are being planned, such as Story Time for children, a summer reading program, lectures for adults and Jewish movie nights.
The library will be open to all, and books will be loaned to library members for a two week period.
Annual membership opportunities are available ranging from $10 to $20.
Library hours effective on Feb. 23 are Sundays from 10:30a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., and Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m., or by appointment.
Opening for the Zaidy Lipskier Library will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2:30 p.m. at the Chabad Edelman Jewish Center on 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains.
The event is free, open to the entire community and will feature refreshments, a balloon storytelling show for the children, an interactive community art mural, free prizes and souvenirs, a silent art auction benefiting the library, and the opportunity to become a library member.
Everyone is invited to join and support the town’s first Judaic lending library. To donate or sponsor an item to the library, call 480-795-6292.