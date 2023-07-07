JOY Christian Community Church is hosting a movie night on Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m. The movie is entitled “Jesus Revolution” and is free, along with popcorn and soft drinks.
“Jesus Revolution” tells the true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. The story involves Pastor Chuck Smith who meets Lonnie Frisbee, a charismatic, hippie street preacher. Smith opens his church doors to wandering youth. According to a press release, what unfolds becomes one of the greatest spiritual awakenings in American history.