JOY Christian Community Church is hosting a movie night Saturday, March 26.
“Patterns of Evidence” will be shown at 7 p.m. at the church, 13430 N. Saguaro Blvd. Admission, popcorn and soft drinks are free. All are welcome to attend.
According to a news release, the credibility of the Bible is under attack. Many experts say there is no archaeological evidence for events like the Exodus. They claim the stories are just myths.
“But that is about to change. Twelve years in the making, the critically acclaimed film ‘Patterns of Evidence: The Exodus’ presents convincing new evidence that clearly matches the Biblical account.
“Investigative filmmaker Timothy Mahoney journeyed to Egypt, Israel and throughout the world in search of answers to one very important question: Did the Exodus, as written in the Bible, really happen? What he finds is astounding,” the release says.