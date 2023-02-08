JOY Christian Community Church presents, “I Can Only Imagine,” as the upcoming featured film on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m.
Although Bart Millard found faith at a young age, life wasn’t easy for him. To escape his troubled home life, he leaned into an active imagination and his love of music.
As he grew older, Millard turned to football in the hope of somehow connecting with his abusive father, but a career-ending injury – combined with the vision of a teacher who saw unlimited potential – set him on a musical pathway.
According to a press release, “I Can Only Imagine” depicts the inspiring and unknown true story behind MercyMe’s beloved, chart-topping song that brings ultimate hope to so many.
“It’s a gripping reminder of the power of true forgiveness,” the press release said.
“I Can Only Imagine” will be featured at JOY Church, 13430 N. Saguaro Blvd. The movie is free along with popcorn and soft drinks. All are welcome to attend.