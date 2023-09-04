JOY Christian Community Church hosts a movie night on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. The featured movie is “Badge of Faith.”
The film follows the life of Bryan Lawrence, a cop who’s dedicated his career to the concept of “to protect and serve.” But a chance encounter with two fugitives ends with Lawrence being kicked in the face, paralyzing him from the neck down.
Lawrence loves his family, God and helping others, a press release said. His life had been full of drug busts, encouraging kids to succeed and working to support worthy causes in the community. He makes a promise to his future daughter-in-law that he’ll walk her down the aisle when her absentee father can’t do it.
After that fateful kick, however, Lawrence finds himself in a whole new world, one where he is completely helpless. The doctors say he will never walk again, but Lawrence refuses to give up on that promise he made.
Movie nights at JOY Church are free and open to the public, along with free popcorn and soft drinks.
JOY Christian Community Church is located at 13430 N. Saguaro Blvd. For more information, visit JoyChurchAZ.com.