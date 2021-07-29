JOY Christian Community Church is hosting its monthly movie night Saturday, July 31.
“War Room,” a movie with humor and heart, starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and popcorn and soft drinks will be available. The public is welcome.
“War Room” explores the power prayer can have on marriages, parenting, careers, friendships and every aspect of life. It is from the award-winning creators of “Fireproof” and “Courageous.”
“Prayer is so critical to all aspects of our lives, especially our relationships,” said JOY Pastor Clayton Wilfer. “Come and be encouraged, be strengthened in your prayer in God.”
JOY Christian Community Church is located at 13430 N. Saguaro Blvd. For more information, visit joychurchaz.com.