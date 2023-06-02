JOY Community Christian Church is hosting a movie night on Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m.
“Fireproof” tells the story of Capt. Caleb Holt, whose job is to rescue others from burning buildings. At work, Holt lives by the old firefighter’s adage: Never leave your partner behind. At home, in the cooling embers of his marriage, he lives by his own rules.
After seven years of marriage, Caleb and Catherine Holt have drifted so far apart that Catherine wishes she had never married. As the couple prepares to enter divorce proceedings, Caleb’s father challenges his son to commit to a 40-day adventure he calls, “The Love Dare.” Wondering if it’s even worth the effort, Caleb agrees, but more for his father’s sake than for his marriage.
Along the journey, Caleb makes a commitment to love God and with God’s help, truly love his wife.
But is it too late to fireproof his marriage? Caleb’s job is to rescue others. Now he is ready to face his toughest job ever: rescuing his wife’s heart.
Join JOY church for a showing of “Fireproof.” JOY church is located at 13430 N. Saguaro Blvd. The movie is free along with popcorn and soft drinks. All are welcome to attend.