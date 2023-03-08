The Free Lutheran Bible College Concert Choir will present a concert of sacred music at JOY Christian Community Church in Fountain Hills on Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m.
Free and open to the public, the 34-member College Concert Choir will present a musical concert titled, “My Rock and My Redeemer.”
“Sharing a diverse range of choral music from Handel to Moses Hogan, from fresh arrangements of old hymns to brand new compositions, the uplifting songs, heartfelt testimonies and encouraging message proclaims what it means that God is our Rock and Christ our Redeemer,” a press release said of the event.
The Concert Choir from the Free Lutheran Bible College (FLBC) in Plymouth, Minn., is on tour, sharing the Gospel message in word and song. The FLBC Concert Choir has traveled throughout the United States, Norway and central Europe.
This year, the Choir is traveling throughout the Western United States, performing concerts in Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington during their 17-day tour.
FLBC offers a two-year, college-level Bible and ministry program that emphasizes, “Scripture without distraction, discipleship without distance, and ministry through the congregation.”
FLBC has been training students since 1966 to be spiritual leaders in their homes, churches and workplaces. According to the press release, one of its distinctions is its in-person approach to Christian education.
“In this age of distance online learning, FLBC affirms the centrality of community in the Christian’s life and offers a Christian college experience like no other,” the release said.
JOY Christian Community Church is at 13430 N. Saguaro Blvd. Visit joychurchaz.com or call 480-837-5744 for more information.