For the first time, JOY Christian Community Church will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.
The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver the expressions of God’s love to children in need. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
Stephanie Pfaffmann will be the drop-off site leader. The church’s goal is to contribute 1,350 gifts toward the 11 million goal this year.
JOY Christian Community Church is located at 13430 N. Saguaro Blvd.
The schedule for drop-offs is: Monday, Nov. 18, and Tuesday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 20, noon to 2 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21; Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Monday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.