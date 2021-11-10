JOY Christian Community Church will host a movie night Saturday, Nov. 13.
“Woodlawn” is based on the true story of a gifted football player, Tony Nathan, and what God did in Birmingham, Ala., in 1973.
Pastor Clayton Wilfer said the movie is great and inspiring, showing the power of God through the gospel.
“It shows how hearts are changed and true unity is brought forth,” Wilfer said.
Movie Night starts at 7 p.m. The movie is free and free popcorn and soft drinks will be provided. The event will be held at JOY Christian Community Church, 13430 N. Saguaro Blvd. All are welcome.