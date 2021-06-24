Joy Christian Community Church is hosting a movie night Saturday, June 26, at 7 p.m.
The event will be held at the church, 13430 N. Saguaro Blvd., next to Colors Design.
“Facing the Giants” is free, along with popcorn and soft drinks. The public is invited.
The story follows a Christian high school football coach who uses his undying faith to battle the giants of fear and failure. When faced with unbelievable odds, the Eagles must step to their greatest test of strength and courage. What transpires is an enduring story of the fight between faith and fear.