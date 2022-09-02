To support friends and families in Fountain Hills and neighboring communities who still struggle – consciously or otherwise – with fear, anxiety and isolation, Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (FHPC) Pastor Bill Good will facilitate an in-person workshop on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. that will focus on personal transformation through reclaiming a sense of belonging.

This FHPC initiative is entitled, “Longing for Belonging: A Journey to Joy.” The workshop will take place in the fellowship center located on the FHPC campus at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. It is free and open to everyone.