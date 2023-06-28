“‘I know what I am planning for you’ says the Lord, ‘I have plans to give you hope and a good future,’” – Jeremiah 29:11.
On June 19, 1983, Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor, John Koczman, was ordained at Peace Lutheran in Alma, Mich., when he joined a group of church leaders.
He came with his wife Cathy to Trinity Lutheran Church, “The Friendly Church with the Heavenly View” in November 2021. It was a long journey for Pastor Koczman who served in eight states across the country beginning in Illinois, then Colorado, Michigan, Iowa, Texas, Florida, California and Oregon before he found his home in Fountain Hills.
John and Cathy reside in Fountain Hills and they have family members in The Valley.
According to a press release, John faithfully followed God’s plan and Trinity Lutheran Church members are happy that this plan included Fountain Hills.