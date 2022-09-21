The Jewish Women’s Circle of Fountain Hills kick off its new season of social events with the Rosh Hashana Edition.
Women will etch their own glass honey jars and participate in a honey tasting and presentation by Beekeeper Patrick. Refreshments will be served.
The event is today, Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Chabad Edelman Jewish Center, 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains. Couvert is $15 and reservations are required by visiting JewishFountainHills.com/JWC. For questions call Tzipi at 480-776-4832 or email Tzipi@JewishFountainHills.com.